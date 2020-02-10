Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.50-3.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.85-4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.Encompass Health also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.50 to $3.72 EPS.
Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $59.29.
Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.
About Encompass Health
Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.
Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.