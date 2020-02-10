Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.50-3.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.85-4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.Encompass Health also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.50 to $3.72 EPS.

Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

EHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Encompass Health to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Encompass Health from to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.13.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

