Ellaism (ELLA) Reaches Market Cap of $31,469.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, Ellaism has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a total market cap of $31,469.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.18 or 0.02257047 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00115191 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.