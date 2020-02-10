eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.10-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $72-72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.63 million.eGain also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.10-0.14 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of eGain from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of eGain in a report on Friday. Finally, Rowe assumed coverage on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.35. 722,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,482. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66. eGain has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $226.29 million, a P/E ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 0.65.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. eGain had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that eGain will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

