eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.00-0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.5-17.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.7 million.eGain also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.10-0.14 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Rowe assumed coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of eGain from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eGain presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.71.

Shares of eGain stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $226.29 million, a PE ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 0.65. eGain has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $12.74.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 21.00%. eGain’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that eGain will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

