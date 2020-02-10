Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.27-1.31 for the period. Eastgroup Properties also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.25-5.35 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastgroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on Eastgroup Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Eastgroup Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of EGP stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $138.09. 167,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.75. Eastgroup Properties has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $139.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.19.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $86.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.24%.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

