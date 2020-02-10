e-Gulden (EFL) Price Reaches $0.0705

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0705 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $45.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00754799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009812 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007515 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000291 BTC.

About e-Gulden

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,937,843 coins and its circulating supply is 17,115,452 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.