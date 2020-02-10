Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.16-3.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.29. Dunkin Brands Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.16-3.21 EPS.

Shares of DNKN traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,926. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average is $78.02. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52-week low of $66.08 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is a boost from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

DNKN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a sector perform rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.56.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $1,154,896.02. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.