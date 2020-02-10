DeepOnion Price Tops $0.15 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 16% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $4,135.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004331 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001161 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00037337 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Crex24, Coindeal, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Stocks.Exchange and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

