DecentBet Price Up 62.3% Over Last Week (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 35.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 62.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Bancor Network. DecentBet has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $946.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet’s genesis date was September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

