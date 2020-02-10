Crown (CRW) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,829.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0658 or 0.00000651 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, C-CEX and CryptoBridge. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $3,829.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crown has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,074.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.00 or 0.04411213 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.80 or 0.00750542 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018079 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000414 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000147 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,028,573 coins. The official website for Crown is crown.tech . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Bittrex, C-CEX, Braziliex, LiteBit.eu and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.