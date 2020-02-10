Credit Corp Group (ASX:CCP) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.27

Shares of Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) reached a new 52-week high on Sunday . The company traded as high as A$37.27 ($26.43) and last traded at A$37.01 ($26.25), with a volume of 176237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$37.01 ($26.25).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$32.85 and a 200-day moving average price of A$30.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Credit Corp Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.10%.

In other Credit Corp Group news, insider Donald (Don) McLay sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$33.00 ($23.40), for a total transaction of A$660,000.00 ($468,085.11). Also, insider Trudy Vonhoff acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$35.41 ($25.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,949.90 ($27,624.04).

Credit Corp Group Company Profile

Credit Corp Group Limited provides debt purchase and collection, and consumer lending services in Australia and the United States. It operates through three segments: Debt Ledger Purchasing (Australia), Debt Ledger Purchasing (United States), and Consumer Lending. The company offers debt sale, contingency/agency collection, hardship and insolvency management, and local government debt recovery services, as well as various loan products.

