Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $154.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.06.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.48. 842,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,684. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.65. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $65.81 and a fifty-two week high of $128.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.13%. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $754,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $1,375,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,985,552.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,778 shares of company stock valued at $15,342,228 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

