ClearPoll Reaches Market Cap of $237,400.00 (POLL)

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One ClearPoll token can now be bought for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin. In the last week, ClearPoll has traded 150.8% higher against the dollar. ClearPoll has a total market capitalization of $237,400.00 and approximately $272.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ClearPoll Token Profile

ClearPoll was first traded on October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. The official website for ClearPoll is polltokens.io . ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll

ClearPoll Token Trading

ClearPoll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearPoll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClearPoll using one of the exchanges listed above.

