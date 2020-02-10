Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.00-18.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $154-156 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.35 billion.Cigna also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 18.00-18.60 EPS.

Shares of CI traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.92. 2,045,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,067. Cigna has a 12-month low of $141.95 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cigna will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Cigna from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cigna from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $233.89.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at $21,550,818.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.