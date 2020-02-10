Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $870.03.

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $820.00 to $850.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $7.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $864.22. The stock had a trading volume of 571,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,223. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $578.61 and a one year high of $893.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $859.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $818.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.