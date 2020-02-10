Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.86

Shares of Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Sunday . The stock traded as high as A$12.86 ($9.12) and last traded at A$12.84 ($9.11), with a volume of 41984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$12.84 ($9.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 25.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$11.60.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Charter Hall Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.17. Charter Hall Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.86%.

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with $28.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors. The Group has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth and oversees a portfolio of 820 properties that is more than 6.3 million square metres in size.

