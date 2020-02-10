CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, RightBTC, Bancor Network and Coinsuper. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $844,394.00 and approximately $1,382.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00039028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.51 or 0.05811686 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023754 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00129726 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00039845 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003106 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 513,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Coinsuper, IDEX, RightBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

