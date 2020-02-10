CargoX Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9,136.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. CargoX has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $9,136.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. One CargoX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.53 or 0.03403707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00237631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00033895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00137130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002629 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX’s launch date was December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,218,230 tokens. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CargoX

CargoX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

