Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $334.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) to post $334.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $337.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $329.50 million. Cardtronics posted sales of $327.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cardtronics.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

NASDAQ:CATM traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.32. 305,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.55. Cardtronics has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $42,057.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the third quarter valued at $2,452,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cardtronics by 20.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardtronics by 82.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 600,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after buying an additional 270,881 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cardtronics by 35.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cardtronics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

