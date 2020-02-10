Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.85.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of CPB stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $48.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,049. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.47. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.31.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 348.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth $534,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth $408,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 2.2% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 21,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 17.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.