Brokerages Set Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) PT at €54.16

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €54.16 ($62.97).

BOSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

BOSS stock traded down €0.94 ($1.09) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €42.02 ($48.86). The stock had a trading volume of 772,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €43.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €45.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 52-week high of €67.30 ($78.26).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

