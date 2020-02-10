Brokerages Set Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) PT at €54.16

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €54.16 ($62.97).

BOSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

BOSS stock traded down €0.94 ($1.09) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €42.02 ($48.86). The stock had a trading volume of 772,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €43.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €45.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 52-week high of €67.30 ($78.26).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

