Brokerages Anticipate Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.25 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) will announce sales of $65.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.00 million. Vishay Precision Group posted sales of $76.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will report full-year sales of $280.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $279.82 million to $280.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $290.08 million, with estimates ranging from $280.15 million to $300.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vishay Precision Group.

Shares of VPG traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.65. 39,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Vishay Precision Group has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.04.

In other news, Director Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $119,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 15,475 shares of company stock worth $545,227 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter valued at $9,892,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

