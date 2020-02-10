Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) will announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brink’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $1.02. Brink’s posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brink’s will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brink’s.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). Brink’s had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 100.74%. The firm had revenue of $935.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCO. ValuEngine upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Brink’s in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Brink’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of BCO stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.51. 870,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,894. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $97.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 15.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCO. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 109.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 883,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,113,000 after buying an additional 557,771 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the third quarter valued at $19,844,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brink’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,680,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at $5,666,000.

About Brink's

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

