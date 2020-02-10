Brickblock (BBK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.65 Million

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Brickblock has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Brickblock token can currently be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Gate.io and IDEX. Brickblock has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $22.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00046368 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00062669 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000754 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00081367 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,177.26 or 1.00443439 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000619 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000415 BTC.

About Brickblock

Brickblock is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Brickblock’s official website is www.brickblock.io . The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Brickblock is blog.brickblock.io

Buying and Selling Brickblock

Brickblock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brickblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Brickblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

