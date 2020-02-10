Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.55-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.68. Black Hills also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.55-3.75 EPS.

Shares of BKH traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.91. 476,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,428. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $68.23 and a 52-week high of $87.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Black Hills in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.60.

In related news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $585,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 130,306 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,474.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $505,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 124,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,611.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,600. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

