BitBall (BTB) Trading Up 28.7% Over Last 7 Days

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. In the last week, BitBall has traded up 28.7% against the dollar. One BitBall token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $352,889.00 and approximately $165,321.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00046356 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00062886 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000752 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00079765 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,089.21 or 1.00283100 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000620 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000413 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,992,391 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

