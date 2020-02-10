BidaskClub Downgrades Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Omega Flex stock opened at $100.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.74. Omega Flex has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $119.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OFLX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Omega Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 34.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 2,507.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 105,176 shares during the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

