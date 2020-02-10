Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€24.00” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IFXA. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €24.40 ($28.37) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €21.51 ($25.01).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €19.70. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.