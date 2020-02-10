Bela Market Cap Achieves $115,921.00 (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Bela has a market cap of $115,921.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bela token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Bela has traded down 20.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00752843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009795 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007756 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Bela Token Profile

Bela (CRYPTO:BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 52,458,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,911,861 tokens. Bela’s official website is livebela.com . Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin

Buying and Selling Bela

Bela can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

