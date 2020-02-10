Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.90-$12.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.56. Becton Dickinson and also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 11.90-12.10 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. Cowen downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $279.38.

NYSE:BDX traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,712,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,674. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $221.47 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The firm has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.79.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,039 shares of company stock valued at $36,258,315. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

