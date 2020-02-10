Barclays Reiterates “€59.00” Price Target for Total (EPA:FP)

Barclays set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Total (EPA:FP) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FP. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a €53.30 ($61.98) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Total has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €57.69 ($67.08).

Shares of FP stock opened at €45.26 ($52.63) on Thursday. Total has a 1-year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 1-year high of €49.33 ($57.36). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €47.22.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

