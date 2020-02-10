Banyan Network Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (BBN)

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, Banyan Network has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. Banyan Network has a market capitalization of $230,074.00 and $87.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banyan Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bibox, CoinEx and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00014030 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000569 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000791 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Banyan Network

Banyan Network uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. Banyan Network’s official website is www.banyanbbt.org . The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork . Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network

Banyan Network Token Trading

Banyan Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Ethfinex, CoinEx and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banyan Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banyan Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

