Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems also reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

BLDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Ballard Power Systems stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,691,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,177. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 24,846 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 325.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 37,077 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 16,969 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 35,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.