ATBCoin Price Tops $0.0021 (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. ATBCoin has a market cap of $86,941.00 and $63,435.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Exrates and TOPBTC. During the last week, ATBCoin has traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,058.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $447.42 or 0.04441113 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.56 or 0.00759917 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018087 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000414 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About ATBCoin

ATBCoin (ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com . ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit, BTC-Alpha, TOPBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

