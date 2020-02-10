Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report sales of $149.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.79 million. Aspen Technology posted sales of $147.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year sales of $598.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $595.50 million to $604.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $668.52 million, with estimates ranging from $651.60 million to $702.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

AZPN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.43.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $129.08. 1,206,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,152. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.55. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $96.25 and a 12-month high of $142.89.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,877,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,849,000 after acquiring an additional 141,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,479,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,954,000 after purchasing an additional 270,157 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 9,715.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 398,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,025,000 after purchasing an additional 394,257 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 370,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 352,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,438,000 after purchasing an additional 71,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

