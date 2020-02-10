ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). ANGI Homeservices posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.59 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANGI. Benchmark began coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANGI Homeservices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

Shares of ANGI Homeservices stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,041,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,541. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 118.16 and a beta of 2.05. ANGI Homeservices has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $36,597.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,501.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,950 shares of company stock valued at $328,331. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 171,900.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 16,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

