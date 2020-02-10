Analysts Set Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT at $156.44

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.44.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.28. 588,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,262. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.89. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $97.48 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $851.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.