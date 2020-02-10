Analysts Set Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Target Price at $10.50

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSMT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In related news, Director Sriram Venkataraman acquired 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,485,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,426,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSMT. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $413,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,412.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSMT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 366,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,382. The company has a market capitalization of $278.73 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $8.23.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.85). The company had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 142.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

