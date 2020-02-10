Analysts Set Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Target Price at $347.88

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $352.28.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cfra downgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,335,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,451,532. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.75. Boeing has a twelve month low of $302.72 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The firm has a market cap of $192.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.