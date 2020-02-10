Analysts Set $360.00 Target Price for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $360.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Alexander’s an industry rank of 170 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Alexander's alerts:

NYSE ALX traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $326.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,149. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $334.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 12.91. Alexander’s has a 12-month low of $311.77 and a 12-month high of $394.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alexander’s by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alexander’s by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alexander’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Alexander’s by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Alexander’s by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 34.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexander’s (ALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.