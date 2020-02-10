AmsterdamCoin (AMS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $86,276.00

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded up 188.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One AmsterdamCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last week, AmsterdamCoin has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. AmsterdamCoin has a total market capitalization of $86,276.00 and $8.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About AmsterdamCoin

AMS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official website is amsterdamcoin.com . AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin

AmsterdamCoin Coin Trading

AmsterdamCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmsterdamCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

