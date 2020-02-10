Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.83.
Several analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.
Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,322. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $190,000.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.
