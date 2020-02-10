Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,322. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $190,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

