A10 Networks (ATEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) is set to announce its Q4 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $7.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. A10 Networks has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $8.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATEN. TheStreet upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

In other news, EVP Christopher P. White sold 9,169 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $63,816.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,328.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

