$927.69 Million in Sales Expected for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will report $927.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $903.98 million to $951.40 million. Allegheny Technologies reported sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegheny Technologies.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $10,685,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 243,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,133,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,062,000 after buying an additional 226,207 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,191,000 after buying an additional 169,514 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $3,096,000.

Shares of ATI stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,292. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.24.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.