$692.87 Million in Sales Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to announce sales of $692.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $710.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $675.03 million. Stantec reported sales of $632.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $716.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.81 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on STN. TD Securities raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.50 price target on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.93.

Shares of NYSE STN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.10. 70,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,120. Stantec has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stantec by 1,054.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,196 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Stantec by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 4,725,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,552,000 after acquiring an additional 311,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stantec by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,116,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,745,000 after acquiring an additional 172,277 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,727,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Stantec by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 85,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 26,036 shares in the last quarter. 66.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

