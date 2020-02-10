$669.48 Million in Sales Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to announce $669.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $680.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $658.84 million. Brown & Brown posted sales of $619.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRO. ValuEngine raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

In other news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. State Street Corp raised its position in Brown & Brown by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,725,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,178 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 669.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,930,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,315 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Brown & Brown by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,984,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,531 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 670.7% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,326,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $33,132,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.75. 1,798,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $46.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

