$3.44 Billion in Sales Expected for J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) to announce sales of $3.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for J C Penney’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.46 billion. J C Penney reported sales of $3.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J C Penney will report full year sales of $11.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.10 billion to $11.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.61 billion to $10.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for J C Penney.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of J C Penney during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in J C Penney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,851,232 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 87,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in J C Penney by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,619,119 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $49,726,000 after buying an additional 1,085,855 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in J C Penney by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,446,322 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 4,403,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in J C Penney by 317.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,903,704 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,447,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCP stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.69. 6,773,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,824,456. J C Penney has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

