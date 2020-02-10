$2.10 Million in Sales Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020 // Comments off

Brokerages predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will report sales of $2.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.70 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $30.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.53 million to $31.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.18 million, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $30.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 561.43% and a net margin of 120.85%. The business had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter.

AVEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AVEO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.52. 705,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,781. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael P. Bailey acquired 150,000 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 318,848 shares in the company, valued at $191,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 67,883 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 265.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 290,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,670,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,802 shares in the last quarter. 26.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.