$2.10 Million in Sales Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will report sales of $2.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.70 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $30.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.53 million to $31.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.18 million, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $30.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 561.43% and a net margin of 120.85%. The business had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter.

AVEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AVEO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.52. 705,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,781. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael P. Bailey acquired 150,000 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 318,848 shares in the company, valued at $191,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 67,883 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 265.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 290,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,670,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,802 shares in the last quarter. 26.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

