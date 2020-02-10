$150.19 Million in Sales Expected for WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) will report $150.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.31 million and the highest is $151.51 million. WesBanco reported sales of $126.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year sales of $611.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $603.56 million to $621.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $629.19 million, with estimates ranging from $612.04 million to $643.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on WSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens reduced their target price on WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

WesBanco stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,184. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $32.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.09.

In other WesBanco news, Director Kerry M. Stemler bought 807 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $26,622.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,850.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

