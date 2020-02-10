$103.15 Million in Sales Expected for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) to post sales of $103.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.94 million. Coupa Software reported sales of $74.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year sales of $381.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $380.20 million to $384.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $487.31 million, with estimates ranging from $472.88 million to $503.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

COUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.08.

NASDAQ COUP traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.88. 1,674,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.80. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.09 and a beta of 1.52. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $174.27.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total value of $1,504,740.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 15,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $1,826,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,356,543.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,531 shares of company stock worth $43,467,985 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 140.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,026,000 after purchasing an additional 96,922 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 7.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $3,110,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $561,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

